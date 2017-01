On what would’ve been the music icon’s 70th birthday, a brand new song titled ‘No Plan’ has been released by David Bowie.

The track has eery-sound to it, along with the music video – which was directed by Tom Hingston and features one of 3 songs Bowie recorded prior to his death that will be featured on the No Plan EP.

Bowie passed away on January 10, 2016 – just two days after his 69th birthday – from liver cancer.

Jan 8th #ForeverLove #BowieForever A photo posted by IMAN (@the_real_iman) on Jan 8, 2017 at 7:19am PST

