Vine App Will Officially Shut Down In January 17

Back in October, Twitter announced that it would be shutting down the Vine website & app, with details to follow about the closure.

Well, the official date for the shutdown will be January 17. Twitter has also announced that the Vine app will become Vine Camera along with the shutdown of the Vine website.

Users will have until the 17th to download all of their Vines from the website.

On January 17 the Vine app will become the Vine Camera. We will notify you through the app before this happens. The Vine Camera will allow you to make 6.5 second looping videos and post them to Twitter, or save them to your camera roll in a logged out state. You will not be able to do any of the other things you can currently do with the Vine app. Once the Vine Camera is live, you will no longer be able to download your Vines from the app.

Source: BetaNews | Photo: Vine/Official Website