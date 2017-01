U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is predicting “chaos” if Republicans repeal the Affordable Care Act without a comparable replacement waiting in the wings.

But Durbin says he won’t just stand by and let the GOP take the heat if that happens.

Durbin… one of the top Democrats in the Senate… says he will do what he can to help craft an alternative for Obamacare, but tells WMAY News that it would be better to try to improve the current system than to tear it down and start from scratch.