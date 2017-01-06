Langfelder Submits New Budget Proposal

Several of the taxes you pay in Springfield could be going up, if aldermen adopt Mayor Jim Langfelder’s budget proposal.

Langfelder’s spending plan proposes raising four separate taxes… with funding earmarked for different parts of the city budget. A quarter-percent increase in the city sales tax would fund general operations.

The proposal would also raise the telecom tax by two-percent to help fund Lincoln Library… impose a four-percent natural gas tax, to benefit Oak Ridge Cemetery… and add an another one-percent to the hotel-motel tax for pensions and equipment purchases.

Aldermen will hold their first budget workshop Tuesday.