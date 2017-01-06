Langfelder To Propose Tax Hikes In New City Budget

Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder’s new city budget is expected to include “revenue enhancements”… or what you would more likely call tax hikes.

But Langfelder tells WMAY’s Jim Leach Show that he is trying to meet the wishes of city residents and focus those increases more in areas where they would most likely be paid by visitors… such as an increase in the hotel-motel tax.

Langfelder says other options may also be considered… such as a dining-out tax. The mayor is expected to roll out his budget plan Tuesday.