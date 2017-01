Next week’s lame duck session could provide an opportunity for a breakthrough on Illinois’s long budget stalemate… but so far local lawmakers are not seeing any end in sight.

Appearing live on WMAY’s Bishop On Air, Representative Sara Wojcicki Jimenez said that it takes fewer votes now to pass anything, which should make it easier to bring a compromise together… if leaders want to.

But for now, Jimenez says there’s no indication that any kind of grand bargain is in the works.