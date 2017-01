Crimestoppers is hoping a lot of extra money will produce the break that investigators need in two unsolved high-profile crimes. The group is offering five-thousand dollars for info leading to the arrest of the killer of Alaysia Bennett.

She’s the 19-year-old who died when someone fired into the car she was in.

A 25-hundred dollar reward is being offered for info on an October gun store robbery. Officials say they can’t do this in every case, but say these crimes warrant a larger reward.