Rape Crisis Centers Continue to Struggle Without State Budget

Rape crisis centers across Illinois are suffering cutbacks in staffing and programs… but their statewide organization remains hopeful that centers in Springfield and elsewhere won’t have to close their doors because of the latest state budget crisis.

After going a full year without funding, state dollars to those and other social service agencies have been cut off again.

The Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault says local communities are trying to make up the slack… but calls it a “travesty” that the state isn’t properly funding those services.