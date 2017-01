You’ve heard this story before… but the City of Springfield is once again having to wait and wonder when… or if… the state will pay its City Water Light and Power bill.

The state got as much as $15 million behind on payments to the utility during last year’s budget stalemate… before a stopgap spending measure last summer provided funding to pay those bills.

Now that agreement has expired, which could put those payments on hold and put a strain on CWLP’s finances.