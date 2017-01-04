Girl Scouts Celebrate 100 Years of Cookies With New S’Mores Cookies

The Girl Scouts of America are celebrating 100 years of selling their signature cookies in 2017 and will honor that anniversary with two new cookies.

Both of the new cookies are S’mores but they are made a little differently.

The first cookie is described as:

Our new crispy graham cookie double dipped in yummy crème icing and finished with a scrumptious chocolatey coating (WHOA!) is one more delicious way to support her next adventure!

The second cookie is described as:

Our new crunchy graham sandwich cookies with creamy chocolate and marshmallowy filling (YUM!) are one more delicious way to support her next adventure!

[Girl Scouts Meet the Cookie] [Girl Scouts of Central IL Facebook]