A Democratic lawmaker who lost his re-election bid in November is taking a parting shot at his party’s leader in the Illinois House.

Democrat Mike Smiddy tells a Quad Cities TV station that Speaker Mike Madigan has… quote… “kinda outlived his usefulness.”

Smiddy… who leaves office next week after four years as a state representative… sees little chance of a resolution to the budget crisis, because he says Madigan and Republican Governor Bruce Rauner are locked in a battle of egos.