End Of 2016 Marks Beginning Of New State Budget Crisis

End of the year, end of the line for most spending authority for Illinois state government.

A temporary six-month budget expires with the start of the New Year, and there have been no talks for weeks between Governor Bruce Rauner and legislative leaders to work out a new budget deal. Colleges, universities and social services will be among the hardest hit by the shutoff in funding.

There is a way out of the state’s budget mess… but it won’t be easy, and it won’t be quick. That’s according to researchers from the University of Illinois… who say it will take deep budget cuts and substantial tax increases… and a commitment to stick with all of that for at least ten years. The university’s Fiscal Futures Project says that’s the only way for Illinois to dig out of a multi-billion-dollar hole.