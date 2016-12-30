Scathing Report on Closing of the Jacksonville Development Center

A published report says the rush to close the Jacksonville Developmental Center in 2012 led to what amounted to an “auction” where group home operators were asked to raise hands to choose which residents they would take.

The Chicago Tribune reports that operators were also required to sign a pledge that they would not undermine the JDC closing… or risk being shut out of the process of getting placements for former residents. Some of those group homes are now under scrutiny over allegations of abuse and neglect.