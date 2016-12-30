First Snip of Emma Watson Singing In Beauty & The Beast [AUDIO] [VIDEO]

It’s not the greatest audio in the world but thanks to a mix up in the toy department, you can now hear Emma Watson sing a snip of ‘Something More‘ from the upcoming Beauty and the Beast.
???? Well there it is, straight from the shelves at Toys R’ Us…???? ・・・ @The_West_Wing_ : Get ready for this one guys… FIRST LISTEN AT EMMA SINGING “SOMETHING THERE”!!!! I am officially floored, if she wasn’t perfect enough this has absolutely nailed her as #Belle! I cannot wait for this movie!!! ???????? Recording taken from the singing Belle Hasbro doll! Not sure who to credit though, sorry! . #BeautyandtheBeast #Disney #EmmaWatson #Belle #BillCondon #BeOurGuest #taleasoldastime
This clip was pulled from the Belle doll that has already shown up on Toys R’ Us shelves and was reposted by Jack Morrissey, one of the co-producers of the film, confirming its authenticity. This is the first audio we have heard of Emma Watson singing on the film. At this point, all we’ve seen is a trailer which you can view below.
The film hits theaters on March 17th.