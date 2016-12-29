Recipe Of The Week: Chicken & Dumplings [SPONSORED]

This is perfect comfort food for the cold January weather!

Ingredients

2 cups flour

½ teaspoons baking powder

1 pinch salt

2 tablespoons butter

1 a scant cup buttermilk, (or regular milk in a pinch)

2 quarts chicken broth

3 cups cooked chicken

Preparations

1. In a bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt. Cut the butter into the dry ingredients with a fork or pastry blender. Stir in the milk, mixing with a fork until the dough forms a ball.

2. Heavily flour a work surface. You’ll need a rolling pin and something to cut the dumplings with.

3. Roll the dough out thin with a heavily floured rolling pin. Dip your cutter in flour and cut the dumplings in squares about 2″x2″ and place on a heavily floured plate. Just keep flouring between the layers of dumplings.

4. To cook them, bring the broth to a boil. Drop the dumplings in one at a time, stirring while you add them. The extra flour on them will help thicken the broth. Cook them for about 15-20 minutes or until they’re not doughy tasting. Add the cooked chicken to the pot and you’re done!

Source: TastyRecipe