Recipe Of The Week: Chicken & Dumplings [SPONSORED]

This is perfect comfort food for the cold January weather!
Ingredients
2 cups flour
½ teaspoons baking powder
1 pinch salt
2 tablespoons butter
1 a scant cup buttermilk, (or regular milk in a pinch)
2 quarts chicken broth
3 cups cooked chicken
Preparations
1. In a bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, and salt. Cut the butter into the dry ingredients with a fork or pastry blender. Stir in the milk, mixing with a fork until the dough forms a ball.
2. Heavily flour a work surface. You’ll need a rolling pin and something to cut the dumplings with.
3. Roll the dough out thin with a heavily floured rolling pin. Dip your cutter in flour and cut the dumplings in squares about 2″x2″ and place on a heavily floured plate. Just keep flouring between the layers of dumplings.
4. To cook them, bring the broth to a boil. Drop the dumplings in one at a time, stirring while you add them. The extra flour on them will help thicken the broth. Cook them for about 15-20 minutes or until they’re not doughy tasting. Add the cooked chicken to the pot and you’re done!
Source: TastyRecipe