Attendance at Illinois State Museum Down About 50%

Attendance is down by about 50-percent at the Illinois State Museum since it reopened last summer after a nine-month shutdown.

But the interim director thinks there are multiple reasons for that… and predicts public interest and awareness will continue to grow in the new year.

The museum is also fighting to keep its accreditation after the shutdown, which led to the departure of some key staffers.

Michael Wiant says new exhibits, expanded educational programming and a greater online presence should help raise the museum’s profile.