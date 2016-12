According to TMZ, Just one day after the death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher, Debbie Reynolds has passed away from cardiac arrest.

Reynolds was rushed to the hospital earlier this afternoon after suffering a heart attack just after 1PM/PT. According to TMZ, Debbie Reynolds died of cardiac arrest. Read the full story HERE.

The video above is from an appearance on Larry King 20 years ago in 1996.

Reynolds rise to stardom began with the hit ‘Singin’ In the Rain.‘

[TMZ]