Blake Shelton and his ‘Voice’ co-star/girlfriend, Gwen Stefani, spent the Christmas weekend with Gwen’s three kids and it looks like Shelton is getting along with the kids great.

In a video posted to Snapchat & Instagram, Stefani’s youngest son, Apollo, is riding a stuffed toy pony while rocking a Pikachu onesie.

Shelton cheers on the young buck with a ‘There you go… Ride that horsey!”

Source: PopCrush