Central Illinois Community Blood Center Looking For Type O Blood

Blood donation drops around the holidays as people who usually donate are busy, as are the rest of potential donors in Central Illinois. But the need for blood is always there, especially in the days & weeks before & after the holidays when more people are traveling and the likelihood for traffic accidents goes up.

The Central Illinois Community Blood Center is looking for Type O Blood. Type O blood is the universal blood type, with donors being able to donate to all other blood types but only able to receive blood from Type O.

Give the gift of life and donate blood today at the Central Illinois Community Blood Center at 1999 Wabash Avenue in Springfield.

Source: Central Illinois Community Blood Center