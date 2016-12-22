Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Releases Private Emails

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel has released hundreds of emails that came from his private account, but which still dealt with city business.

WMAY’s watchdog partner, the Better Government Association, sued to see the emails, arguing that public business cannot be hidden from view just because it was conducted on a private email account.

The emails include correspondence with Bruce Rauner from long before Rauner became governor.

It shows that even back in 2011, Rauner was seeking action to weaken the power of labor unions, an issue that remains high on his agenda as governor.