Former Governor Rod Blagojevich isn’t giving up his fight for freedom. His lawyers have filed yet another appeal of Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence on federal corruption charges.

The latest appeal says the judge who resentenced Blagojevich earlier this year failed to take into account all of the good works that the former governor has done while behind bars.

For now, Blagojevich is scheduled to remain in prison until the year 2024.