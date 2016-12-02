Springfield YWCA To Be Torn Down Soon

It could be the end of the line for Springfield’s historic and crumbling YWCA building.

Mayor Jim Langfelder says the century-old structure could meet the wrecking ball by the end of this month. The City Council has taken steps to authorize the demolition and has a contract in place with a demolition company through the end of the year.

Langfelder supports tearing the Y down to clear the way for new development in the so-called ‘Mansion Block,’ but historic preservationists say the structure should be preserved and rehabbed.

