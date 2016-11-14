Don’t Overdo the Antibiotics

It’s something we’ve all done… ask the doctor for an antibiotic when you’re battling a bug. But state health officials are warning that overdoing it on antibiotics will do more harm than good.

This is “Get Smart About Antibiotics” Week. Health officials are urging you not to push your doctor to prescribe an antibiotic when it might not be appropriate.

And if you do get one, make sure you use it properly… take the entire amount, as prescribed, and don’t save some for future illnesses.

Misuse of the drug has led to a rise in antibiotic-resistant bacteria.