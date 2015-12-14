Steve Perry is recording first solo album in 20 years

There has been a rumor about this for years and now it looks like 2016 will the year it finally comes true!

Journey’s former front man start speculation about new music last year when he joined the Eels in three performances last year. he had also said he had about 50 songs ready to go for a new album.

Now, Steve Perry is putting the finishing touches on a new solo album. Perry went into the studio in March and hopes to wrap things up early in 2016 and release it later next year.

Fingers crossed!