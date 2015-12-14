Steve Perry is recording first solo album in 20 years

December 14, 2015

There has been a rumor about this for years and now it looks like 2016 will the year it finally comes true!

Journey’s former front man start speculation about new music last year when he joined the Eels in three performances last year.  he had also said he had about 50 songs ready to go for a new album.

Now, Steve Perry is putting the finishing touches on a new solo album. Perry went into the studio in March and hopes to wrap things up early in 2016 and release it later next year.

Fingers crossed!

    YES!!! We’ve been Patiently holding on for this news. We, his fans, have Strung Out wondering when he would do this. Faithfully, we knew that he would because music is in his blood. Some thought we had a Foolish Heart in hoping but we knew better. I Believe that Steve has been Captured By The Moment and knows that now is the time. The Chain Reaction by his fans will prove that Steve still has it and has never lost it. So, Steve, When I Think Of You I Can See It In Your Eyes that you’re Happy To Give. That you’ll Be Good To Yourself and make this album Anyway You Want It.

