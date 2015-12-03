ACLU Critical Of Agreement Over Illinois Transgender Student

The ACLU of Illinois is criticizing an agreement that will let a transgendered student use the girls locker room at a Palatine high school.

That student was born male but identifies as female… and initially the school board refused to let her use the girls’ facilities. Under pressure from the federal government, the student will now be allowed to use the locker room, but will use a private changing area.

The ACLU says the agreement still treats the student in a different and discriminatory fashion. It also says the district continues to show a misunderstanding of gender identity issues.