Gray Noll In Line To Become Morgan County State’s Attorney

subodh | November 30, 2015 |

Just weeks after he was turned down in his bid to be appointed to the legislature, a Springfield prosecutor is in line for a new job… as the Morgan County State’s Attorney. Gray Noll will be nominated to replace Robert Bonjean (BON-jeen), who decided abruptly over the Thanksgiving weekend to abandon his re-election bid and resign at the end of this year. Noll says he was first approached on Sunday about the job… and by Monday had collected enough signatures to put his name on the ballot for next year’s elections.

If he is appointed to finish out Bonjean’s term, Noll says he will move to Morgan County and resign his seat on the Springfield Park Board.

  • Icare

    Does he want to be a Senator (he lost to Sam) or a Represantative (Sara was chosen over him) or a States attorney? And how did he get so many signatures in a weekend day? Someone should challenge them. Look at the signatures. Did he verify them? Ask the people who asked them to sign it. Doesnt he live in Sangamon co? I know Morgan Co has qualified people that are not hacks that can do this job. We do not need a hack from Springfield to do this.

Tags: , ,