Gray Noll In Line To Become Morgan County State’s Attorney

Just weeks after he was turned down in his bid to be appointed to the legislature, a Springfield prosecutor is in line for a new job… as the Morgan County State’s Attorney. Gray Noll will be nominated to replace Robert Bonjean (BON-jeen), who decided abruptly over the Thanksgiving weekend to abandon his re-election bid and resign at the end of this year. Noll says he was first approached on Sunday about the job… and by Monday had collected enough signatures to put his name on the ballot for next year’s elections.

If he is appointed to finish out Bonjean’s term, Noll says he will move to Morgan County and resign his seat on the Springfield Park Board.