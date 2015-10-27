Coming to Netflix in November [VIDEO]

Every month Netflix filters through the movies and TV series that they offer. The biggest notables this month are the new Netflix series Marvel’s Jessica Jones and the movies Home, The Runner and The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.

November 1

The Seven Deadly Sins, season 1

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, season 1

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines

Worst Year of My Life, Again, season 1

Idris Elba: Mandela, My Dad, and Me

The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie

Pasion de Gavilanes

November 2

Last Tango in Halifax, season 3

November 5

The Runner

November 6

Master of None, season 1

Care Bears & Cousins, season 1

November 12

Anna Karenina

November 13

John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid

W/ Bob and David, season 1

Young & Hungry, season 2

Atención Atención, season 1

November 14

Dior and I

November 15

Jessie, season 4

Continuum, season 4

Tengo Ganas de Ti

November 16

Cristela, season 1

November 18

River, series 1

November 20

Marvel’s Jessica Jones, season 1

November 23

The Red Road, season 2

Ultimate Spider-Man, season 3

November 24

Liv and Maddie, season 2

November 25

Switched at Birth, season 4

Home

Gringolandia, season 3

November 26

Zipper

November 29

Electric Boogaloo: The Wild, Untold Stories of Cannon Films