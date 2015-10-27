Coming to Netflix in November [VIDEO]

subodh | October 27, 2015 |

Every month Netflix filters through the movies and TV series that they offer. The biggest notables this month are the new Netflix series Marvel’s Jessica Jones and the movies Home, The Runner and The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.

November 1
The Seven Deadly Sins, season 1
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, season 1
Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines
Worst Year of My Life, Again, season 1
Idris Elba: Mandela, My Dad, and Me
The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie

Pasion de Gavilanes

November 2
Last Tango in Halifax, season 3

November 5
The Runner

 

November 6
Master of None, season 1
Care Bears & Cousins, season 1

November 12
Anna Karenina

November 13
John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid
W/ Bob and David, season 1

Young & Hungry, season 2
Atención Atención, season 1

November 14
Dior and I

November 15
Jessie, season 4
Continuum, season 4
Tengo Ganas de Ti

November 16
Cristela, season 1

November 18
River, series 1

November 20
Marvel’s Jessica Jones, season 1

 

November 23
The Red Road, season 2
Ultimate Spider-Man, season 3

November 24
Liv and Maddie, season 2

November 25
Switched at Birth, season 4
Home

Gringolandia, season 3

November 26
Zipper

November 29
Electric Boogaloo: The Wild, Untold Stories of Cannon Films

 

 

  • JohnSmith

    Some of the best new movies and TV shows coming on USA Netflix in November 2015. Let’s have a look at what’s new on Netflix streaming. i have found the best list at PureVPN

Tags: , ,