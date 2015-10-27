Coming to Netflix in November [VIDEO]

Every month Netflix filters through the movies and TV series that they offer. The biggest notables this month are the new Netflix series Marvel’s Jessica Jones and the movies Home, The Runner and The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie.
November 1
The Seven Deadly Sins, season 1
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, season 1
Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines
Worst Year of My Life, Again, season 1
Idris Elba: Mandela, My Dad, and Me
The SpongeBob Squarepants Movie
Pasion de Gavilanes
November 2
Last Tango in Halifax, season 3
November 5
The Runner
November 6
Master of None, season 1
Care Bears & Cousins, season 1
November 12
Anna Karenina
November 13
John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid
W/ Bob and David, season 1
Young & Hungry, season 2
Atención Atención, season 1
November 14
Dior and I
November 15
Jessie, season 4
Continuum, season 4
Tengo Ganas de Ti
November 16
Cristela, season 1
November 18
River, series 1
November 20
Marvel’s Jessica Jones, season 1
November 23
The Red Road, season 2
Ultimate Spider-Man, season 3
November 24
Liv and Maddie, season 2
November 25
Switched at Birth, season 4
Home
Gringolandia, season 3
November 26
Zipper
November 29
Electric Boogaloo: The Wild, Untold Stories of Cannon Films